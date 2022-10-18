The United States welcomes Elon Musk's statement that he will continue to fund the Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine, Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States welcomes Elon Musk's statement that he will continue to fund the Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine, Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

"We have see Starlink playing great difference for Ukraine providing that internet access and we certainly welcome Elon Musk's comments that SpaceX is willing to continue to fund the provision of Starlink to Ukraine," Donfried told a briefing.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently requested the Defense Department to help pay for the Starlink services, which is currently provided to Ukraine at a loss to his company.

The US Defense Department is considering paying for SpaceX's Starlink services in Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.