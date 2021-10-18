UrduPoint.com

US Welcomes New Round Of Geneva Talks On Syrian Constitution - State Dept.

Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

US Welcomes New Round of Geneva Talks on Syrian Constitution - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The United States welcomes the sixth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee negotiations that commenced in Geneva earlier in the day, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The United States welcomes the opening of the Syrian constitutional committee's sixth round of negotiations today in Geneva," Price told a press briefing.

"It is essential that the Syrian regime, and leaders of the opposition engage constructively in Geneva, consistent with the political process outlined in the (United Nations) Security Council resolution 2254."

Earlier in the day, Geneva hosted the first closed-door meeting of the sixth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's small body. The sides began to discuss specific provisions of the future constitution draft.

