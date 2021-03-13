UrduPoint.com
US Welcomes New Unity Government In Libya - National Security Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Welcomes New Unity Government in Libya - National Security Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The United States has welcomed the establishment of Libya's new Government of National Unity, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Friday.

"On behalf of President Biden, I congratulate the Libyan people on establishing a Government of National Unity that will guide Libya to national elections on December 24, 2021," Sullivan said.

"Now is the opportunity for Libyans to lay down their arms, resolve their differences peacefully, subscribe to a new era of law and order, and write for themselves a more stable and prosperous chapter in their history."

