US Welcomes North Korea's Readiness To Resume Denuclearization Talks - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

US Welcomes North Korea's Readiness to Resume Denuclearization Talks - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The United States is pleased that North Korea has indicated it is ready to resume talks on denuclearization, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have seen earlier this week that there an indication at least that they [the North Koreans] are willing to return to negotiations, and that statement is something that we welcome," Ortagus said.

The US goal with respect to North Korea remains the same - to achieve a final, full and verified denuclearization, Ortagus noted.

Regarding a possible meeting between US and North Korean officials on the sidelines of the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Ortagus said "We have no meetings to announce."

On Monday, North Korea's First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui said his country is ready to resume negotiations with the United States in late September.

However, North Korea fired on Tuesday two projectiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

