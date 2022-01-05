US Welcomes OPEC+ Decision to Increase Oil Production - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The United States welcomes the decision by OPEC+ to increase oil production, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"We welcome (the) OPEC+ decision to continue increases in production," Psaki said during a press briefing.

That step along with US recent release form the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will help to facilitate the global economic recovery, she added. The White House will continue monitoring the situation, Psaki said.