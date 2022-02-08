UrduPoint.com

US Welcomes OSCE Discussions On Transparency, Risk Reduction In Europe - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 10:25 PM

US Welcomes OSCE Discussions on Transparency, Risk Reduction in Europe - State Dept.

The United States welcomes discussions about enhancing military transparency and risk reduction at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday

"The United States believes the OSCE is a critical forum for discussing concerns about conventional military forces and proposals to enhance military transparency, deconfliction, and confidence-building. We welcome discussion of options to improve transparency around military exercises and see opportunities for risk reduction around military maneuvers," Sherman said during remarks to the OSCE.

Sherman participated in the inaugural meeting of the Renewed OSCE European Security Dialogue in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday. The meeting was the initiative of OSCE Chairman and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

>