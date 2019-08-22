(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The United States welcomes Paraguay's decision to designate Hezbollah, Hamas, al Qaeda and the Islamic State (both banned in Russia) as terrorist organizations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"We commend Paraguay for designating Hezbollah, al-Qaeda, ISIS [Islamic State], and Hamas as terrorist organizations," Pompeo said in a press release. "This important step will help cut off the ability of these groups to plot terrorist attacks and to raise money around the world, including in the Western Hemisphere."

Pompeo called on other countries to take similar action as well, adding that the operations undertaken by Hezbollah have been disrupted in recent years in the Americas, the middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia.

In July, Argentina designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Other nations and entities that have designated Hezbollah include the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Arab League and Kosovo.

Hezbollah was established in the 1980s as a paramilitary and political organization originating in Lebanon's Shiite population. The group initially aimed to end Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah's military wing is also active in Syria, where it fighting on behalf of the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.