UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes Philippines Decision To Not Terminate Visiting Forces Agreement - Esper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:04 AM

US Welcomes Philippines Decision to Not Terminate Visiting Forces Agreement - Esper

The Trump administration welcomes the Philippines' decision to put on hold its termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana in a phone conversation on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Trump administration welcomes the Philippines' decision to put on hold its termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana in a phone conversation on Friday,

"Esper expressed his support for the Philippines Government decision last week to suspend the Visiting Forces Agreement termination, and reiterated how the agreement benefits both countries," the Department of Defense said in a readout.

The two leaders also discussed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Sea, counter-terrorism, and the Philippines plans for military modernization, according to the statement.

Esper also said he was looking forward to seeing Lorenzana again at the next Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting - Plus.

Related Topics

China Trump Philippines Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

36 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

3 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.