US Welcomes Philippines Decision to Not Terminate Visiting Forces Agreement - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Trump administration welcomes the Philippines' decision to put on hold its termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana in a phone conversation on Friday,

"Esper expressed his support for the Philippines Government decision last week to suspend the Visiting Forces Agreement termination, and reiterated how the agreement benefits both countries," the Department of Defense said in a readout.

The two leaders also discussed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Sea, counter-terrorism, and the Philippines plans for military modernization, according to the statement.

Esper also said he was looking forward to seeing Lorenzana again at the next Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers Meeting - Plus.