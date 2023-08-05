Open Menu

US Welcomes 'Professional Approach' Of Nuclear States At Strategic Risk Reduction Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The United States welcomes the "professional approach" of five nuclear-armed states, including Russia and China, at the Strategic Risk Reduction talks in Vienna, the US State Department said.

The United States organized a working-level expert meeting with delegations from Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom on August 2.

"Participants discussed strategic risks and measures to reduce those risks. They welcomed the professional approach of the delegations and noted the significance of the substantive and informative expert-level discussions over the course of the last year," the statement said on Friday.

