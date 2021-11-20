UrduPoint.com

US Welcomes Putin Statement On Donbas, Supports Conflict Resolution Efforts - White House

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:22 AM

US Welcomes Putin Statement on Donbas, Supports Conflict Resolution Efforts - White House



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United States welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about resolving the conflict in the Donbas based on the Minsk agreements and supports such conflict-resolution efforts, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We welcomed President Putin's statement about resolving the Donbass conflict peacefully using the Minsk agreements. We support re-energized efforts to reach a settlement under the Minsk framework and call for immediate steps to restore the July 2020 ceasefire," Psaki said during a press briefing.

