US Welcomes Putin Statement on Donbas, Supports Conflict Resolution Efforts - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United States welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement about resolving the conflict in the Donbas based on the Minsk agreements and supports such conflict-resolution efforts, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We welcomed President Putin's statement about resolving the Donbass conflict peacefully using the Minsk agreements. We support re-energized efforts to reach a settlement under the Minsk framework and call for immediate steps to restore the July 2020 ceasefire," Psaki said during a press briefing.