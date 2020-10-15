US Welcomes Release of 2 American Citizens From Houthi Custody in Yemen - Pompeo

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The United States welcomes the release of two US citizens who were held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release.

"Today, we join with all Americans in welcoming the release of two US citizens from Houthi custody in Yemen," Pompeo said in the statement on Wednesday.

"My deepest condolences go out to the family of a third American who died while in captivity, but whose remains are being repatriated."

Pompeo thanked Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia for helping negotiate the release of the two Americans.

Earlier on Wednesday, media reported a Royal Oman Air Force plane with the two US hostages and the remains of a third American left the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa hours after the arrival of more than 200 hundred Houthi militants who had been stranded in Oman.

