US Welcomes Release Of 222 Political Prisoners In Nicaragua - Blinken

Published February 09, 2023

US Welcomes Release of 222 Political Prisoners in Nicaragua - Blinken

The United States welcomes the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The United States welcomes the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"Today, the United States welcomes 222 individuals who had been imprisoned by the government of Nicaragua for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have endured lengthy unjust detentions," Blinken said.

The release of the individuals, one of whom is a US citizen, marks a constructive step toward addressing human rights abuses in Nicaragua, Blinken said.

The move also opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding "issues of concern," Blinken said.

All of the released persons arrived at the Washington airport earlier on Thursday, Blinken said.

"The United States is providing medical and legal support to ease their arrival," he added.

