US Welcomes Reports of Calm in Almaty, CSTO Peacekeeping Mission Completion - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The United States welcomes the reports of calm in Almaty and the announcement of Kazakhstan President Kassym Tokayev that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces have completed their mission in the country, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"We do welcome the reports of calm in the city of Almaty that we've heard in recent hours and over the course of the last day. We also welcome President Tokaev's announcement that the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces have completed their mission," Price said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Until CSTO forces are withdrawn, the United States will continue to call upon all forces to respect human rights and uphold their commitment to promptly depart Kazakhstan as the government has requested, Price also said.

The CSTO peacekeeping contingent that arrived in Kazakhstan consists of Russian, Belarusian and Armenian troops.

With Kazakhstan's constitutional institutions in place, the United States is hopeful the situation there can be resolved peacefully, Price added.