US Welcomes Restoration of North Korea-South Korea Communications - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The United States welcomes the restoration of communication lines between South and North Korea and believes diplomacy is essential in achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula, US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The US supports inter-Korean dialogue, engagement, and, of course, welcomes today's announcement of restoration of inter-Korean communication lines and certainly believes that this is an important step," Porter said. "Diplomacy and dialogue are essential to achieving complete denuclearatzation and ... peace on the Korean Peninsula."