US Welcomes Resumption of Diplomatic Ties Between Qatar, UAE - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States welcomes the resumption of diplomatic ties between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and the reopening of embassies after more than 6 years of severed relations, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The United States welcomes the resumption of diplomatic ties between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and the reopening of embassies after more than 6 years of severed relations, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"The United States welcomes and congratulates Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on their resumption of diplomatic representation and reopening embassies.� This is another important step forward among our Gulf Cooperation Council partners to promote regional stability and mutual cooperation," Miller said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced that the diplomatic missions of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will start working in Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai from Monday after the full restoration of diplomatic relations.

The United Arab Emirates, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5, 2017, in the wake of the crisis in relations between the Gulf countries after Riyadh accused Doha of supporting terrorist groups in the region.