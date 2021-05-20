MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States welcomes Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council and looks forward to implementing the recently adopted strategic plan in cooperation with Russia and other member states, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes Russia's chairmanship of the council. We look forward to implementing the council's first-ever strategic plan in cooperation with Russia and all of our partners," Blinken said at a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council.