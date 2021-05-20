UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes Russia's Chairmanship Of Arctic Council - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

US Welcomes Russia's Chairmanship of Arctic Council - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States welcomes Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council and looks forward to implementing the recently adopted strategic plan in cooperation with Russia and other member states, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes Russia's chairmanship of the council. We look forward to implementing the council's first-ever strategic plan in cooperation with Russia and all of our partners," Blinken said at a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council.

Related Topics

Russia United States All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

18 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

24 minutes ago

Webinar held at Islamia University to mark Palesti ..

11 minutes ago

KP govt to hold debate competitions to mark 70th a ..

11 minutes ago

Labourer electrocuted to death after touching with ..

12 minutes ago

UN rights council to hold special session on Israe ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.