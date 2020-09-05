US Welcomes Saudi Approval for UAE-Israel Over-Flights - White House

The US government has expressed its support for Saudi Arabia's decision to allow civilian air flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to fly over its territory, the White House National Security Council said in a statement

"The US welcomes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's decision to allow flights between the UAE and Israel to fly over its territory," council said in a Twitter message on Friday. "This is another important step in the realization of President [Donald] Trump's vision [in the] Abraham Accords.

"

Last month, Israel and the UAE struck a historic deal that established diplomatic relations between the two states and the UAE became the first ever country in the Persian Gulf to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

The UAE became the third Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to make a formal peace with Israel. Other Gulf nations, including Bahrain and Oman, may pen similar agreements with Israel in the near future.