WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The United States welcomes Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government's commitment to a ceasefire in Yemen, State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters on Monday.

"The United States welcomes Saudi Arabia and Republic of Yemen government's commitment to a ceasefire and political process in Yemen," Porter said during a daily briefing.

She called on all parties "to commit seriously to a ceasefire immediately and engage in negotiations under the auspices of UN."