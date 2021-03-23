US Welcomes Saudi Arabia, Yemeni Government's Commitment To Ceasefire - State Dept.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The United States welcomes Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government's commitment to a ceasefire in Yemen, State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters on Monday.
"The United States welcomes Saudi Arabia and Republic of Yemen government's commitment to a ceasefire and political process in Yemen," Porter said during a daily briefing.
She called on all parties "to commit seriously to a ceasefire immediately and engage in negotiations under the auspices of UN."