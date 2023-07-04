Open Menu

US Welcomes Senegalese President's Decision Not To Run For Third Term - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 09:39 PM

The United States considers Senegalese President Macky Sall's decision not to seek reelection for a third term an example for the whole region and welcomes it, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The United States considers Senegalese President Macky Sall's decision not to seek reelection for a third term an example for the whole region and welcomes it, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The United States welcomes... announcement by Senegalese President Macky Sall that he would not seek re-election for a third term. We believe that free and fair elections and transitions of power yield stronger institutions and more stable and prosperous countries," Blinken said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Sall said that he wouldn't run for a third term even if the country's constitution allowed him to.

"President Sall's clear statement sets an example for the region, in contrast to those who seek to erode respect for democratic principles, including term limits," Blinken added.

He said that the US would continue to support Senegal's "electoral institutions" and civil society.

The presidential election in Senegal is scheduled for February 25, 2024. After the 2016 referendum, the head of state is elected for five years and can serve a maximum of two terms. Sall was elected for his first term in 2012 and his second in 2019.

In May, riots erupted in Senegal after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of "corrupting youth." Local media reported that the sentence jeopardized the politician's right to run in the presidential election.

