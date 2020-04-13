UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes Shia, Sunni, Kurds In Iraq Reach Consensus To Form New Government - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:48 PM

US Welcomes Shia, Sunni, Kurds in Iraq Reach Consensus to Form New Government - Pompeo

The United States welcomes the apparent consensus reached among the Sunni, Shia and Kurds in Iraq to form a government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The United States welcomes the apparent consensus reached among the Sunni, Shia and Kurds in Iraq to form a government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"We welcome that Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish political leaders seem to have arrived at a consensus on government formation, and hope the new government puts Iraq's interests first and meets the needs of the Iraqi people," Pompeo said.

The secretary of state noted that the Iraqi people demand genuine reform and trustworthy leaders.

"These demands deserve to be addressed without violence or suppression," Pompeo said.

Pompeo stressed that the United States looks forward to see the forming of the new Iraqi government capable of fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, mitigating the country's economic distress and bringing arms under state control.

Related Topics

Iraq United States Government Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Fundraising for Re-election Soars by 36% to ..

2 minutes ago

MUC-Qasmi demands 4-month waiver on mosques utilit ..

2 minutes ago

New York City to Launch $10Mln. Outreach COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Prof. Abdul Hameed posted as Regional Director Col ..

2 minutes ago

Police found body in Quetta

8 minutes ago

2000 pulses,rice bags recovered in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.