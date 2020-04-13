US Welcomes Shia, Sunni, Kurds in Iraq Reach Consensus to Form New Government - Pompeo

The United States welcomes the apparent consensus reached among the Sunni, Shia and Kurds in Iraq to form a government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The United States welcomes the apparent consensus reached among the Sunni, Shia and Kurds in Iraq to form a government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"We welcome that Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish political leaders seem to have arrived at a consensus on government formation, and hope the new government puts Iraq's interests first and meets the needs of the Iraqi people," Pompeo said.

The secretary of state noted that the Iraqi people demand genuine reform and trustworthy leaders.

"These demands deserve to be addressed without violence or suppression," Pompeo said.

Pompeo stressed that the United States looks forward to see the forming of the new Iraqi government capable of fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, mitigating the country's economic distress and bringing arms under state control.