Open Menu

US Welcomes S.Korea Leader's Reversal On Martial Law

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 11:50 AM

US welcomes S.Korea leader's reversal on martial law

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said his government welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's decision to lift martial law just hours after he imposed it.

"We welcome President Yoon's statement that he would rescind the order declaring emergency martial law in accordance with the ROK Constitution, after the National Assembly's unanimous vote to reject the declaration," Blinken said, using the acronym for South Korea's formal name.

Blinken added that the United States expected "political disagreements to be resolved peacefully," while reaffirming Washington's support to its ally.

Yoon abandoned his short-lived attempt at martial law on Wednesday after lawmakers defied security forces to vote against his declaration and thousands of protesters took to the streets.

Earlier, the White House had said the United States was "relieved" Yoon had "reversed course on his concerning declaration," according to a spokesperson for the US National Security Council.

President Joe Biden's administration said it was not notified in advance of Yoon's announcement, in which he accused the opposition of threatening the country's democracy.

Biden was briefed on the situation in South Korea during his visit to Angola, where he arrived on Monday for his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa as president.

The US embassy in Seoul said it was cancelling routine appointments on Wednesday as a precaution. Despite Yoon lifting martial law, "the situation remains fluid," an embassy notice said.

Washington stationed about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from North Korea, its nuclear-armed neighbour.

The United States and South Korea have long carried out joint exercises, infuriating the North, which views them as rehearsals for invasion and has frequently conducted weapons tests in retaliation.

Biden has also fostered the relationship between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as a bulwark against both North Korea and an increasingly assertive China.

Yoon has been a close ally of the United States, with Biden welcoming him on a state visit last year and South Korea in March hosting a global democracy summit, a signature idea of the outgoing US administration.

In the wake of Donald Trump's election victory in November, the South Korean president congratulated the Republican, saying he hoped to work closely with the incoming US administration.

Related Topics

Election Africa National Assembly Martial Law China Washington Democracy Vote White House Visit Trump Tokyo Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Angola March November From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

3 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

12 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

12 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

12 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

12 hours ago
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

12 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

12 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

12 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

12 hours ago
 Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve ..

Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education

12 hours ago

More Stories From World