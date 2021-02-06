UrduPoint.com
US Welcomes Solidarity Day With Protesters In Belarus - State Department

US Welcomes Solidarity Day with Protesters in Belarus - State Department

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters that the United States embraces an initiative to mark on Sunday an International Day of Solidarity with Belarus and continues to be amazed by protests in the country.

"The United States welcomes the opportunity to recognize a Day of Solidarity with People of Belarus this Sunday, February 7. This coming week will mark six months of peaceful protests following the fraudulent election last August. We continue to be amazed by the exceptional strength, resilience and courage of the Belorussian people," Price said during a daily press briefing.

Belarus has seen regular mass opposition protests since the August  2020 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.

While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Price reiterated US support for "a peaceful and inclusive dialogue that bolsters an independent, sovereign Belarus with the government that preserves its people's fundamental rights."

Tikhanovskaya has called for an International Day of Solidarity with Belarus on February 7 and has urged "international leaders, activists, journalists and all friends" of the country to join the initiative.

