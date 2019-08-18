(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The United States welcomed Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) signing the power-sharing deal with opposition, following months of ongoing protests in the African nation, the US State Department said.

On Saturday, the TMC inked the final power transition deal with the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change movement amid ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.

"The United States congratulates the people of Sudan on the August 17 signing of the Constitutional Declaration and political agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council. We are encouraged by this first step in the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government," Morgan Ortagus, the state department's spokeswoman said.

Ortagus added that Washington looked forward to the swearing-in of the Sovereign Council on August 19 and the appointment of a prime minister on August 20.

Under the newly-signed constitutional declaration, which will replace the country's main law, the Sovereign Council, a transitional national administration, will be ruling the country during the transitional period of three years. The council will unite five representatives of the military and five representatives of the civil community, while one more council member is to be agreed on by both.

A civilian-picked prime minister will appoint a cabinet where the defense and home ministry seats have been reserved by the military.

On Saturday, the TMC said that its head, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, would lead the body for the first 21 months after its creation before being succeeded by a civilian-picked politician.