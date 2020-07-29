UrduPoint.com
US Welcomes Taliban Announcement Of Eid Al-Adha Ceasefire - Acting Ambassador

Wed 29th July 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Welcomes Taliban Announcement of Eid al-Adha Ceasefire - Acting Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United States welcomes the Taliban's declaration of a three-day ceasefire over the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday starting on Friday, Acting US Ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson said.

"I welcome the announcements of an Eid ceasefire: Afghans deserve to celebrate the holiday in peace," Wilson said via Twitter on Tuesday. "I look forward to both sides fulfilling their commitments and moving quickly to intra-Afghan negotiations."

Earlier on Tuesday, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani announced that his Kabul government would release 600 Taliban prisoners the movement had insisted upon as a precondition to opening peace talks that could now start as early as next week's ceasefire.

The truce would start on Friday, marking the first day of Eid al-Adha, and continue for the duration of the religious holiday.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence as part of a peace agreement negotiated by the United States in Doha on February 29. In addition to a mutual release of prisoners, this was expected to launch the intra-Afghan talks and pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation between Kabul and the Taliban.

