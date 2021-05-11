(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States welcomes the three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan during the Islamic holiday Eid that was announced by the Taliban, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We welcome [the Taliban's] announcement of a three-day ceasefire over the upcoming Eid holiday," Price told reporters.