US Welcomes Taliban's Announcement Of 3-Day Ceasefire During Eid Holiday - State Dept.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States welcomes the three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan during the Islamic holiday Eid that was announced by the Taliban, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.
"We welcome [the Taliban's] announcement of a three-day ceasefire over the upcoming Eid holiday," Price told reporters.