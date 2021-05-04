US Welcomes UK Extension of Global Magnitsky Sanctions Against Russia - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he welcomed the United Kingdom's recent announcement about extending the global Magnitsky sanctions targeting Russia

"I also want to thank the United Kingdom, for joining us in holding Russia to account for its reckless and aggressive actions," Blinken said during a briefing.

"We have reaffirmed our unwavering support for the independent sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which I'll be visiting later this week. I also welcomed the Foreign Secretary's recent announcement on the extension of global Magnitsky sanctions to combat Russian human rights abuses."