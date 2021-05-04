UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Welcomes UK Extension Of Global Magnitsky Sanctions Against Russia - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:41 AM

US Welcomes UK Extension of Global Magnitsky Sanctions Against Russia - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he welcomed the United Kingdom's recent announcement about extending the global Magnitsky sanctions targeting Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he welcomed the United Kingdom's recent announcement about extending the global Magnitsky sanctions targeting Russia.

"I also want to thank the United Kingdom, for joining us in holding Russia to account for its reckless and aggressive actions," Blinken said during a briefing.

"We have reaffirmed our unwavering support for the independent sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which I'll be visiting later this week. I also welcomed the Foreign Secretary's recent announcement on the extension of global Magnitsky sanctions to combat Russian human rights abuses."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United Kingdom

Recent Stories

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

46 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

2 hours ago

Dr Firdous has right to highlight public grievance ..

12 seconds ago

Blinken Says New US Policy on North Korea Centers ..

14 seconds ago

US Encourages Stability in N. Ireland as UK, EU Im ..

15 seconds ago

UN Chief Welcomes Tajik-Kyrgyz Ceasefire - Spokesp ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.