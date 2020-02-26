US Welcomes UN Security Council Designation of 2 IS Subsidiaries in Africa - State Dept.

The United States welcomes the UN Security Council's decision to designate two subsidiaries of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) that operate in Africa, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020)

"The United States welcomes the action taken by the United Nations Security Council's 1267 al-Qa'ida and ISIS [Islamic State] Sanctions Committee on February 23 to add ISIS-West Africa (ISIS-WA) and ISIS-Greater Sahara (ISIS-GS) to its designations list," Ortagus said.

Ortagus noted that the United States designated both terror groups in 2018, but considers the UN Security Council's designation as a necessary step in the global fight to defeat terrorism.

"Despite the complete liberation of ISIS-held [Islamic State-held] territory in Iraq and Syria, ISIS affiliates around the world remain a significant terrorist threat, including in Africa, and the international community must work together to deny them the resources they seek," Ortagus said.

The United States stands ready in its commitment to assist African nations fight terrorism, Ortagus added.