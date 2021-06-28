US Welcomes Visit of Jordanian, Egyptian Leaders to Iraq - Department of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The United States welcomes the visit of Jordanian Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to Iraq, calling it an important step toward the boost of relations between Amman, Cairo and Baghdad, spokesperson for the Department of State Ned price said.

The visit of the two leaders to Iraq and their meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi were held under the trilateral mechanism of cooperation launched in March 2019. This has been the first visit of an Egyptian president to Iraq within the past 30 years.

"The United States welcomes today's historic visit to Baghdad by the President of Egypt and King of Jordan. This visit is an important step in strengthening regional economic and security ties between Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan and to advance regional stability," Price said in a statement on late Sunday.

During the trilateral summit, the leaders agreed to intensify the cooperation between the three nations in light of the unprecedented challenges faced by the middle East region.