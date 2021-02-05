US Welcomes War Crimes Conviction of Ex-Uganda Terror Group Chief Ongwen - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US government welcomes the conviction of former Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) commander Dominic Ongwen by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for war crimes including torture and child murder, the Department of State spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States welcomes the verdict in the case against former LRA commander, Dominic Ongwen for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the ICC," Price said on Thursday. "This is a significant step for justice and accountability for atrocities committed by the LRA."

The United States helped facilitate the voluntary surrender and transfer of Ongwen to the ICC in 2015, the statement noted.

"We hope Ongwen's conviction demonstrates to the people of Uganda that the perpetrators of the crimes committed against them will be held accountable, there will be justice, and the horrible legacy of the LRA's tactics to perpetuate and prolong violence and abuse will be addressed," Price said.

Ongwen is charged with four war crimes and three crimes against humanity, including allegations of murder and enslavement committed in 2004 in Uganda.

The United States continues to offer a reward of up to $5 million for information that leads to the arrest, transfer, or conviction of LRA leader Joseph Kony, the statement added.