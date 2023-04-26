UrduPoint.com

US Welcomes Xi-Zelenskyy Phone Call - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 07:11 PM

The United States welcomes the phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States welcomes the phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday.

The two leaders spoke on the phone earlier in the day.

"We welcome the news that there was a phone call between President Xi and President Zelenskyy. We think it is a good thing," Kirby told reporters.

The official reaffirmed the US stance that it is up to Ukraine to decide on when to start peace talks with Russia. Zelenskyy should decide when he can do it from a position of strength, Kirby added.

