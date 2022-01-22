US, West Follow Agenda Set by Russia - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The United States and the West today follow the agenda formulated by Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The tasks and milestones we have to reach were not considered in practical terms some time ago.

Now we are doing this on a daily basis, the agenda we are working on is formulated by us, and the United States, and the so-called collective West behind them, follow this agenda. We keep the foreign policy initiative, we will work for a more reliable security of our country," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.