US, West Prevent Easing Sanctions Against Pyongyang - Russian Ambassador to North Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow regrets that the United States and the West are blocking attempts to ease UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, even when it comes to the supply of vital goods, and such approach will not help to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Moscow regrets that the United States and the West are blocking attempts to ease UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea , even when it comes to the supply of vital goods, and such approach will not help to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the United States and its Western allies continue to believe that pressure on the republic should continue, they block any attempts to ease restrictions, even when it comes to the supply of goods vital to North Korean people.

These are erroneous approaches. They will not lead to the results that Washington is expecting, not to mention the purely inhumane nature of the collective punishment policy toward the North Koreans," the ambassador said.

He recalled that the easing and subsequent lifting of restrictions is provided for in the UN Security Council sanctions resolutions.

"North Korea has taken serious steps to reduce tension on the peninsula, therefore, it has the right to expect reciprocal actions. The Russian side expressed support for such an algorithm of phased advancement in the settlement of the nuclear problem," Matsegora said.