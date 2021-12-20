UrduPoint.com

US, Western Allies Express 'Grave Concern' Over Hong Kong Elections - Statement

The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand voiced concern on Monday about the state of democracy in Hong Kong, after pro-Beijing candidates won the first parliamentary elections in the autonomous region held under the reformed system

"We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, and the United States Secretary of State, noting the outcome of the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, express our grave concern over the erosion of democratic elements of the Special Administrative Region's electoral system," the joint statement read.

According to the statement, the new electoral system "reduced the number of directly elected seats and established a new vetting process to severely restrict the choice of candidates on the ballot paper."

