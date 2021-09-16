UrduPoint.com

US Whistleblower Awards Top $1Bln With Two Disbursements Totaling $114Mln - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Insider reports of corporate malfeasance resulted in rewards of $110 million and $4 million to so called whistleblowers, bringing  total disbursements in the nine-year program to more than $1 billion, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday.

"With these awards, the SEC's whistleblower program has now paid more than $1 billion in awards to 207 whistleblowers, including over $500 million in fiscal year 2021 alone, the SEC said in a press release.

The first whistleblower's $110 million award consists of an approximately $40 million award in connection with an SEC case and an approximately $70 million award arising out of related actions by another agency, the release said.

The program established in 2012 pays rewards from an investor protection fund that is financed entirely from monetary penalties paid by corporations, the release added.

Insiders who report corporate wrongdoing get to keep from 10-to-30 percent of money recovered in a successful enforcement action when monetary sanctions exceed $1 million, according to the release.

