US Whistleblower Edward Snowden Says Wants to Apply for Russian Citizenship

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) US whistleblower Edward Snowden, who used to work for the National Security Agency (NSA) and fled to Russia after leaking information on surveillance programs, said he would like to apply for dual US-Russian citizenship.

"After years of separation from our parents, my wife and I have no desire to be separated from our son.

That's why, in this era of pandemics and closed borders, we're applying for dual US-Russian citizenship," Snowden said on Twitter.

The ex-NSA employee added that he and his partner would raise the child "with all the values of the America we love”including the freedom to speak his mind."

"And I look forward to the day I can return to the States, so the whole family can be reunited," Snowden said.