UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Whistleblower Snowden Announces Adapted Version Of Autobiography For Younger Readers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:12 PM

US Whistleblower Snowden Announces Adapted Version of Autobiography for Younger Readers

Edward Snowden, a former Central Intelligence Agency employee who became a whistleblower and revealed the illegal spying practices conducted by US intelligence agencies, has announced on Monday that he will produce an adapted version of his 2019 autobiography for younger readers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Edward Snowden, a former Central Intelligence Agency employee who became a whistleblower and revealed the illegal spying practices conducted by US intelligence agencies, has announced on Monday that he will produce an adapted version of his 2019 autobiography for younger readers.

"PERMANENT RECORD has just been adapted for young readers and schools. It took a lot of work, but making the systems that will control and influence our children's entire lives understandable to them is something I feel very important," Snowden wrote on Twitter.

The new edition will be published by Macmillan and will include a new afterword that provides readers with resources for educating themselves about digital security. The book will be released in February 2021 on most major online platforms.

In September, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the whistleblower over claims that he violated non-disclosure obligations by not submitting his original autobiography to the government for review before publishing.

A Federal judge ruled in December that the US government was entitled to all the profits from the original version of the autobiography due to this violation. Snowden will also reportedly face further action for failing to turn over evidence during the lawsuit, according to US media reports.

Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013. He fled the United States after leaking classified documents showing that the National Security Agency was collecting the telephone records of millions of US citizens. He is wanted in the United States on espionage charges.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Young United States February September December 2019 Media All From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

46 minutes ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

1 hour ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

1 hour ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.