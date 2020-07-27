US Whistleblower Snowden Announces Adapted Version of Autobiography for Younger Readers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Edward Snowden, a former Central Intelligence Agency employee who became a whistleblower and revealed the illegal spying practices conducted by US intelligence agencies, has announced on Monday that he will produce an adapted version of his 2019 autobiography for younger readers.

"PERMANENT RECORD has just been adapted for young readers and schools. It took a lot of work, but making the systems that will control and influence our children's entire lives understandable to them is something I feel very important," Snowden wrote on Twitter.

The new edition will be published by Macmillan and will include a new afterword that provides readers with resources for educating themselves about digital security. The book will be released in February 2021 on most major online platforms.

In September, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the whistleblower over claims that he violated non-disclosure obligations by not submitting his original autobiography to the government for review before publishing.

A Federal judge ruled in December that the US government was entitled to all the profits from the original version of the autobiography due to this violation. Snowden will also reportedly face further action for failing to turn over evidence during the lawsuit, according to US media reports.

Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013. He fled the United States after leaking classified documents showing that the National Security Agency was collecting the telephone records of millions of US citizens. He is wanted in the United States on espionage charges.