US Whistleblower Snowden Says Married Lindsay Mills In Russia In 2017 - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 04:00 AM

US Whistleblower Snowden Says Married Lindsay Mills in Russia in 2017 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) US whistleblower Edward Snowden told The Guardian newspaper that he had married his girlfriend, Lindsay Mills, in Russia two years ago.

In October 2014, media reported that Snowden lived in Russia with his girlfriend.

Snowden said that he had secretly married Mills in a Russian courthouse in 2017.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents that exposed mass surveillance by US authorities around the globe. Snowden fled to Hong Kong, then to Russia, which granted him temporary asylum for one year. In 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.

