US Whistleblower Wins $4Mln for Initiating Probe of Corporate Abuses - Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A US Federal watchdog said it awarded $4 million to a whistleblower on Thursday for reporting legal violations by his corporate employer.

"The [US] Securities and Exchange Commission today announced an award of more than $4 million to a whistleblower who alerted SEC staff to certain violations, prompting the opening of an investigation. The whistleblower then provided substantial assistance by meeting with SEC staff, identifying key players, and providing additional helpful information and documents," the SEC said in a press release.

The SEC, which regulates companies with publicly traded stock, has awarded nearly $1 billion in rewards to 164 individuals since the program began in 2012, the release added.

In announcing awards, the SEC withholds the Names of informants and the identity of the targeted corporation.

Tips that yield successful enforcement actions with monetary sanctions of at least $1 million can earn the tipster between 10 percent and 30 percent of the money recovered, according to the release.