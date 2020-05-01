UrduPoint.com
US White Supremacist Pleads Guilty Of Threats Against Black Politicians - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) A white nationalist pleaded guilty of threatening African-American candidates for political office in the Charlottesville, Virginia, and cyberstalking a state Florida activist who campaigned against racism, the US Justice Department said in a press release.

"At the plea hearing, the defendant [Daniel McMahon] admitted that he uses the online pseudonyms 'Jack Corbin,' 'Pale Horse,' 'Restore Silent Sam,' and 'Dakota Stone,' to promote white supremacy and white nationalist ideology, and to express support for racially-motivated violence," the release said on Thursday.

The defendant admitted that in January 2019, upon learning that D.G., an African-American resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, planned to announce his candidacy for City Council, the defendant used his Jack Corbin account on the social media platform Gab to threaten violence against D.

G. because of his race and because he was running for office, the release said.

McMahonth also admitted to cyberstalking a second victim using his "Restore Silent Sam" Facebook account to threaten to rape the victim's minor daughter, the release added.

McMahon will be sentenced on July 23, 2020. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison for threatening D.G. and five years in prison for cyberstalking the second victim, according to the release.

Charlottesville was the site of a 2017 rally by white nationalists in which a counterprotester was killed.

