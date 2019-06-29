UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US White Supremacist Sentenced To Life In Prison For Deadly Hate Crime Attack - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

US White Supremacist Sentenced to Life in Prison for Deadly Hate Crime Attack - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) An American who drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters after a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring dozens more has been sentenced to life in prison, media reported on Friday.

James Fields, 22, was sentenced in a Charlottesville Federal court on Friday after pleading guilty to 29 hate crime charges in March, NBC news reported.

Each of the 29 charges carried a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, the US Department of Justice said.

Fields said he drove into the crowd of counter-protesters because of the actual and perceived race, color, national origin and religion of its members, according to a statement of facts signed by the attacker.

He also admitted killing Heather Heyer and that he wanted to kill others he hit with his car.

Fields also admitted that prior to the August 12, 2017 rally he used social media accounts to express and promote white supremacist views and to praise Hitler and Nazi Germany for the Holocaust, the release said.

In addition, Fields faces life in prison plus more than 400 years on the state charges, for which he will be sentenced in July.

Related Topics

Social Media Fine Car Germany Virginia Charlottesville Adolf Hitler March July August 2017 Media Race Court

Recent Stories

Russia-US Disarmament Talks Require Complex Approa ..

10 minutes ago

Trump, Merkel Discuss Support for Economic Reform ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Finance Minister Siluanov, Treasury Secret ..

10 minutes ago

Army-2019 Airshow Held at Russian Airbase in Armen ..

10 minutes ago

At Least 4 People Injured in Explosions in Afghan ..

10 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Withdrew Application for Mai ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.