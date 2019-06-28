US White Supremacists Target College Campuses to Recruit Supporters - Rights Group

White supremacists are active on college campuses throughout the United States, seeking new followers with propaganda urging the preservation of so-called white culture under the guise of American patriotism, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said in a press release on Friday

"Extremists target campuses because they provide them with opportunities to recruit new, young followers - essential to the growth and sustainability of any movement," the release said. "They see this as an opportunity to inject their views into spaces they view as bastions of liberal thinking and left-wing indoctrination."

The ADL explained the increase in activity was particularly evident during the 2019 spring semester, which saw more extremist campus propaganda than any preceding semester.

For the 2019 spring semester alone, January through May, ADL documented 161 incidents on 122 different college campuses in 33 US states and the District of Columbia, the release added.

Under the American Identity Movement (AIM) banner, a coalition of racist groups has adopted phrases such as "Defend America," "nationalism not globalism," "protect American workers," "diversity destroys nations" and "embrace your identity," according to the release.

The groups typically target campuses with propaganda fliers, which they document on social media to gain media attention and attract new followers, the release said.