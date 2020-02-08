UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, WHO Await On China To Accept Expert Team Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Health Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 02:20 AM

US, WHO Await on China to Accept Expert Team Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Health Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The United States and the World Health Organization are waiting on China to accept international expert assistance to better deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a press conference.

"We continue to expect fully that President Xi [Jinping] will accept that team that the WHO has put together as an expert team," Azar told reporters on Friday. "We are ready, willing and able, and we would like to get on with the work as quickly as possible."

Azar said 13 US experts are part of the 25-member international team the World Health Organization has put together to assist China deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The secretary noted there are 12 coronavirus cases in the United States, including two individuals that have not been in China.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already left more than 630 dead and more than 31,000 infected.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Dead World China Wuhan United States December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

11 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.