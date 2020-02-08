US, WHO Await on China to Accept Expert Team Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Health Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The United States and the World Health Organization are waiting on China to accept international expert assistance to better deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a press conference.

"We continue to expect fully that President Xi [Jinping] will accept that team that the WHO has put together as an expert team," Azar told reporters on Friday. "We are ready, willing and able, and we would like to get on with the work as quickly as possible."

Azar said 13 US experts are part of the 25-member international team the World Health Organization has put together to assist China deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The secretary noted there are 12 coronavirus cases in the United States, including two individuals that have not been in China.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The virus has already left more than 630 dead and more than 31,000 infected.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.