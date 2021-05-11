US, WHO Regional Office Providing Brazil $17Mln in COVID-19 Medications - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States is partnering with the Pan American Health Organization to provide Brazil $17 million in novel coronavirus medications, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Brazil, the United States is partnering with the Pan American Health Organization, or PAHO, to provide access to approximately $17 million worth of essential medications to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients who require intubation to be connected to life-saving ventilators," Price said in a press briefing.

PAHO, headquartered in Washington, DC, is the World Health Organization's regional office for the Americas. PAHO is also a specialized agency for the Inter-American System.