US Wholesale Prices See Sharpest Slide in Almost 3 Years in March - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) US wholesale prices fell in March the most in nearly three years, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that reinforced the notion of inflation receding from four-decade highs.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output, expanded by 2.7% during the year to March from 4.6% in the 12 months to February.

On a monthly basis, the PPI contracted by 0.5%, from a slowdown of just 0.1%.

Economists polled by US media had expected an annual PPI growth of 3% and a zero monthly expansion in March.

"PPI is pipeline inflation and it shows that there currently isn't much in the pipeline," economist Adam Button said in a post on the ForexLive forum. "That could change with changes in commodity prices but right now, the mode in markets is that we're shifting back to a low-inflation world.

"

The PPI data comes on the heels of Wednesday's data on consumer prices, which grew about 1% below February levels in March, even as core prices minus food and energy remained high, indicating mixed results for the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation.

The Fed has raised US interest rates by 475 basis points over the past 13 months to fight inflation, taking them to a peak of 5% from just 0.25% after the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

While it is still early to anticipate what the Fed will do with respect to interest rates during is scheduled meeting in May, some economists are pricing in another hike of 25 basis points based on the relatively steady jobs growth for March, which came in less than 100,000 below February's level.

Others, influenced by the latest consumer price data, say the Fed might actually call for a pause. The Fed's own appetite for inflation is just 2% per year versus the current rate of 5%.