US Wildfires May Cause 'Bloody Sunsets' In Norway - Climate Scientist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:05 PM

US Wildfires May Cause 'Bloody Sunsets' in Norway - Climate Scientist

Norway may see its sky turn red at sunrise and sunset due to clouds of smoke from wildfires on the United States' west coast, Tore Furevik, the director of the Bjerknes Center for Climate Research, said on Friday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Norway may see its sky turn red at sunrise and sunset due to clouds of smoke from wildfires on the United States' west coast, Tore Furevik, the director of the Bjerknes Center for Climate Research, said on Friday.

The US' west coast has been struggling with forest fires since the second half of August, with almost 100 having been registered in the states of California, Oregon and Washington.

According to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), the smoke from those fires has already approached Europe.

"It is the ash that rises to the atmosphere and is carried by the wind, which is blowing our way ... The sky may turn red during sunrise and sunset, this phenomenon has already been seen in southern Europe," Furevik told the NRK broadcaster.

At the same time, he guaranteed that Norwegians would be unlikely to notice worse air quality.

