US Wildlife Service Proposes Removing 23 Species From Endangered List Due To Extinction

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed removing 23 different animal species from the list of endangered species due to their extinction, FWS on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The US Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed removing 23 different animal species from the list of endangered species due to their extinction, FWS on Wednesday.

"The US Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to remove 23 species from the Endangered Species Act (ESA) due to extinction. Based on rigorous reviews of the best available science for each of these species, the Service has determined these species are extinct, and thus no longer require listing under the ESA," the agency said in a statement.

Among the 23 species being proposed for delisting are the ivory-billed woodpecker, Bachman's warbler, two types of freshwater fishes, eight species of Southeastern freshwater mussels and 11 species from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, the statement said.

Although the ESA provided protections too late for the 23 species, it has successfully prevented the extinction of more than 99 percent of listed species, the statement added.

A total of 54 species have been removed from the ESA following population recovery, while 56 other species have been downlisted from endangered to threatened, according to the statement.

