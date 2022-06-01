US Will 'Absolutely' Try Again to Pass New Sanctions on North Korea - Envoy to UN

The United States will "absolutely" try one more time to get the UN Security Council to pass new sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's numerous ballistic missile-tests, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United States will "absolutely" try one more time to get the UN Security Council to pass new sanctions against North Korea in response to Pyongyang's numerous ballistic missile-tests, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We absolutely will. First of all, we need to enforce the sanctions that we have already have authority to enforce. And we certainly as we attempted in this last resolution will push for additional sanctions," Thomas-Greenfield said when asked whether the United States will push for additional sanctions to be imposed on North Korea.