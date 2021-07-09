UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Act Against Perpetrators Of Ransomware Attack If Russia Does Not - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:57 AM

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Attack if Russia Does Not - White House

The US government has been in touch with the Russian authorities regarding the latest ransomware attack and has let them know that if they do not act against the responsible actors in Russia the United States will act, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US government has been in touch with the Russian authorities regarding the latest ransomware attack and has let them know that if they do not act against the responsible actors in Russia the United States will act, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

" He [Biden] is continuing to be updates by his team on a regular and nearly daily basis," Psaki said. "We are continuing to gather details on if this incident occurred with the knowledge or approval of the Russian government ... We've been in touch at a high level as you all know with high-level Russian authorities, counterparts I should say, regarding this incident and we've continued to send a clear message - if the Russian government cannot or will not act against criminal actors residing in Russia, we will act.

"

Psaki noted that While the intelligence community has not yet attributed the attack and they still do not have new information on the attribution as of today, but also said the cybersecurity community agrees the criminal group involved in the cyberattack is in Russia and has affiliates around the world.

Related Topics

Attack World Russia White House United States Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

3 minutes ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

5 minutes ago

Man dies in road mishap

5 minutes ago

Scientists find how immune system reacts to Covid ..

5 minutes ago

Govt most keen to economically empower South Punja ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.