US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Attack if Russia Does Not - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US government has been in touch with the Russian authorities regarding the latest ransomware attack and has let them know that if they do not act against the responsible actors in Russia the United States will act, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US government has been in touch with the Russian authorities regarding the latest ransomware attack and has let them know that if they do not act against the responsible actors in Russia the United States will act, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

" He [Biden] is continuing to be updates by his team on a regular and nearly daily basis," Psaki said. "We are continuing to gather details on if this incident occurred with the knowledge or approval of the Russian government ... We've been in touch at a high level as you all know with high-level Russian authorities, counterparts I should say, regarding this incident and we've continued to send a clear message - if the Russian government cannot or will not act against criminal actors residing in Russia, we will act.

"

Psaki noted that While the intelligence community has not yet attributed the attack and they still do not have new information on the attribution as of today, but also said the cybersecurity community agrees the criminal group involved in the cyberattack is in Russia and has affiliates around the world.