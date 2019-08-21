UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Act To Prevent Iranian Tanker From Delivering Oil To Syria - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Will Act to Prevent Iranian Tanker From Delivering Oil to Syria - Pompeo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The United States will take every action to prevent the Iranian tanker Grace 1 from delivering oil to Syria, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters.

"If that ship again heads to Syria, we will take every action we can consistent with those sanctions to prevent that," Pompeo said on Tuesday.

On Friday, the United States issued a warrant to seize Grace 1 while the tanker was still in Gibraltar's waters in order to confiscate all its cargo and $995,000 for alleged sanctions violations. However, Gibraltar rejected Washington's request, citing a difference between the United States' and European Union's stance regarding sanctions on Iran.

Iran said on Sunday that Grace 1 had set out into international waters after its release from Gibraltar by the UK authorities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran had warned Washington against seizing the supertanker in the open sea.

However, Pompeo reiterated the United States' position for punitive measures against anyone who will assist the Iranian supertanker.

"We have made clear that anyone who touches it, anyone who supports it, anyone who allows a ship to dock is at risk of receiving sanctions from the United States of America," Pompeo said.

Iran's judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that releasing Grace 1 was not enough and called for legal proceedings to recompense and set an example for all those who violate international law by seizing ships.

Related Topics

UK Syria Iran Washington European Union Oil Gibraltar Tehran United States Sunday All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

3 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

3 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

4 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

4 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.